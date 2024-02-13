Mansfield partners with FC Dallas, REV Sports on a multi-use soccer complex

Mansfield says they'll work with FC Dallas and REV Sports Management to "bring elite athletics and entertainment to Mansfield” with the construction of a multi-use soccer stadium complex approved by voters last year.

During Monday's city council meeting, council members approved a partnership with FC Dallas and REV Sports Management to operate and help design the soccer complex.

According to the city, REV will operate the venue after it's built and will consult on the design and construction. REV has partnered with FC Dallas to assist in the design and construction as well and the MLS team will also lead all sports programming at the facility, including youth soccer and international tournaments.

"Through this partnership, this stadium will be home for various sports from day one," Mansfield City Manager Joe Smolinski said. "The teamwork between City Council, REV Sports Management, and FC Dallas is an exciting look at our collaboration going forward to bring elite athletics and entertainment to Mansfield.”

The stadium complex is being built as part of the city's Harvest Point development near Lone Star Road and Texas 360 and is expected to open by 2026. Mansfield voters approved funding for the stadium in May 2023. The Harvest Point development will also include residential, retail, family entertainment, hotel and conference center, and entertainment venues.

"We know the stadium project has the potential to be the evolution of Mansfield's relationship with sports from a destination for youth athletics to professional action," Mayor Michael Evans said. "In order to make sure the stadium delivers the all-star experience the community expects, it only makes sense that we would team up with such decorated and experienced organizations in REV Sports Management and FC Dallas."

FC Dallas COO and CFO Jimmy Smith said they were excited to partner with Mansfield and REV to bring more soccer fields and training facilities to North Texas, especially with the World Cup coming to nearby Arlington in 2026.

“With the FIFA World Cup coming to the region in 2026, it’s important to give our communities access to fields with quality soccer programming that will help introduce them to the sport and nurture their love of the beautiful game," Smith said.

The city said they are currently working with REV and FC Dallas on the design of the stadium and that additional details will be announced in the coming months, including a construction timeline and renderings of the facility.