Looking for a Job? These Companies Are Beefing Up Seasonal Hiring in North Texas Now

Are you looking for work? If so there are several companies in North Texas adding thousands of employees as they add staff in stores and at area fulfillment centers ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

A listing of companies is below - the list will be updated as new hiring announcements are made.

Best Buy

Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of employees to work at stores and distribution centers nationwide during the holiday shopping season. The company says hiring fairs will look to fill seasonal positions in sales, customer service, merchandising, inventory and more. They offer a minimum wage of $15 per hour. Anyone who is interested in applying can visit their nearest store to learn more. Same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers are possible, the company said in a news release. Job applications are also available online. More here.

UPS

UPS has announced that it expects to hire over 5,517 seasonal employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021. Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour, while pay for package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14.50 per hour. More here.

Kohl's

Kohl's said they will hire more than 4,000 seasonal positions at their fulfillment center in DeSoto. Kohl's said distribution center employees are offered access to a free on-site health center, over-the-phone hiring, weekly paychecks and a 15% Kohl's discount. The company is also planning on hiring seasonal associates in stores. More information on those positions can be found at careers.kohls.com.

Target

Target said they are beefing up staff to support contactless shopping services and shopper safety this holiday season. Target is expected to hire about 3,000 people in North Texas to fill various positions, including overnight roles. The company said distribution centers will also be hiring more seasonal workers than last year. Target said they offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. Target said seasonal employees have access to free health care through virtual doctor visits, free backup care, free counseling, PPE and a waived absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, including quarantine and confirmed illness pay. The company said nearly 40% of season hires stay with Target after the holiday season. More here.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven says they plan to hire 20,000 more employees in U.S. to meet continued demand during the ongoing pandemic. The Irving-based chain said they have hired more than 50,000 people since March, more than twice what they had planned, and that they'll need thousands more to work in their 9,000-plus U.S. stores. They have not said how many of those jobs are in North Texas. More here.

State Fair of Texas Job Fair

According to the State Fair of Texas, the Fair brings more than 7,000 seasonal jobs to the Southern Sector of Dallas each year. With the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fair is now holding the first-ever virtual Big Tex Job Fair to provide opportunities for the South Dallas community and the Fair's seasonal workers to meet with local companies. The virtual event is hosted in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc., and the Communities Foundation of Texas. The virtual Big Tex Job Fair will take place on Sept. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Employers will virtually meet potential employees, ranging from Dallas Fire-Rescue and FedEx Ground to Parkland Health and Hospital System, the State Fair of Texas said. More here.

