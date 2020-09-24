Job Fair

Best Buy Launches Hiring Push for Holiday Shopping Season

Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of employees to work at stores and distribution centers nationwide during the holiday shopping season.

The company says hiring fairs will look to fill seasonal positions in sales, customer service, merchandising, inventory and more.

Anyone who is interested in applying can visit their nearest store to learn more. Same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers are possible, the company said in a news release. Job applications are also available online.

The hiring fair runs between 12-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24-25, and again on Oct. 3 and 4.

Best Buy offers a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour.

ONLINE: To apply online, click here.

