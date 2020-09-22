UPS to Hire More Than 5,000 Seasonal Employees in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

UPS has announced that it expects to hire over 5,517 seasonal employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021.

UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour, while pay for package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14.50 per hour.

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, UPS said.

About 123,000 UPS employees, nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce, started in seasonal positions.

Through the company's Earn and Learn program, seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs, including part-time jobs, come healthcare, retirement benefits, and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

In Dallas, UPS is hiring for:

490 package car drivers

100 tractor-trailer drivers

2,884 package handlers

1,199 driver helpers

819 personal vehicle drivers

UPS is hiring at the following local locations.

Dallas - 10155 Monroe Street, Dallas, TX 75229

Fort Worth - 1300 East Northside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76102

DFW - 1683 West 19th Street, DFW Airport, TX 75261

Independence - 13700 Independence Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Mesquite - 4300 Samuel Boulevard, Mesquite, TX 75149

McKinney- 3000 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75069

Chalk Hill - 1910 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75212

Haslet - 1400 Intermodal Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Lone Star - 2320 East Bardin Road, Arlington, TX 76018

Applications available at www.upsjobs.com at select UPS locations.

"We're preparing for a record Peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever," Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer, said. "We will hire over 100,000 people for UPS's traditional seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS."