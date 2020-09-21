7-Eleven Plans to Hire 20,000 More Employees Nationwide

7-Eleven says they plan to hire 20,000 more employees in U.S. to meet continued demand during the ongoing pandemic.

The Irving-based chain said they have hired more than 50,000 people since March, more than twice what they had planned, and that they'll need thousands more to work in their 9,000-plus U.S. stores.

The company said many of the in-store positions will help fill mobile orders through its 7NOW® delivery app, which often typically delivers items to customers in 30 minutes.

"Hiring 20,000 more store employees allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto.

Applicants for corporate and franchised stores may apply at careers.7-Eleven.com or inquire at local stores. Independent franchise owners are the employers at franchised locations.