H-E-B to Open Two New Stores in North Texas

H-E-B Grocery plans to break ground on two new stores in North Texas this year.

The company announced on Friday that the new stores will be located in Frisco and Plano and are expected to open in the fall of 2022.

H-E-B will open one store in Frisco at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St., and one store in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Rd. and Spring Creek Parkway.

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division of H-E-B.

Our media partners at The Dallas Morning News report that the San Antonio-based grocer has been buying land in North Texas for more than 20 years. The company always said it was a matter of when, not if, it would expand here.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said in a statement "Today is a great day for The City of Plano and our residents. We are very excited about today’s announcement that HEB is opening a new store in our city at the southwest corner of Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road."

H-E-B officials said in a press release "with more than 116 years proudly serving communities across the state, H-E-B is one of the largest privately held companies in Texas with $32 billion in annual sales, and more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico. H-E-B is committed to the DFW area for the long term and hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future."

More information about the two new stores is expected to be shared at the groundbreaking ceremonies, which will take place this summer.