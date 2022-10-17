H-E-B Plano to Open Early Next Month

H-E-B says they'll open their second location in Collin County on Nov. 2.

The Plano location at 6001 Preston Road will open at 6 a.m. Curbside orders can be placed two days before the store opens for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.

"At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist," the company said in a statement Monday.

The Plano store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Last month the grocer opened its first Collin County location in Frisco. Additional stores are planned for McKinney and Mansfield, McKinney is expected to open in 2023. The company plans to break ground in Mansfield early next year but hasn't said when the store will open.

H-E-B currently has North Texas stores in Weatherford, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis and Cleburne.

For more details on the Plano store, visit HEB.com.