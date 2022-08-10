H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Location, Names New Managers

H-E-B is holding another job fair this Saturday to fill open positions at its upcoming Plano store.
The San Antonio-based grocer said it’s hiring 700 people for the store that’s under construction at 6001 Preston Road in Plano.
The job fair is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Collin College on East Spring Creek Parkway. Applications can also be found online.
The Texas-based retailer has two stores under construction in Plano and Frisco that are expected to open this fall.
Most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour, plus other benefits.
Two more H-E-Bs are expected to open next summer in McKinney and Allen, The Dallas Morning News reports.