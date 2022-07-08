H-E-B's push into North Texas takes a new step this weekend with hiring fairs for its upcoming Plano and Frisco stores.

The Texas-based grocery chain has not yet said when its Plano and Frisco stores will open, but it's looking to fill 700 positions at each store before they open this fall.

The first hiring day is at the company's Frisco staffing office Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11955 Dallas Parkway.

In Plano, the hiring office is in the Lakeside Marketplace at 4017 Preston Road, Suite 536.

Anyone interested in applying needs to submit an application online first before showing up to the fair. Applicants can also text "metro" to 8-1931 to be directed to available positions.

Most hourly roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10% H-E-B product discount, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan, paid time off and health benefits.