American Airlines is Fighting Southwest for Dominance at Texas' Fastest-Growing Airport

A war is heating up between American Airlines and Southwest Airlines for dominance at Texas’ fastest-growing airport, Austin-Bergstrom International — and the two carriers aren’t waiting for the pandemic to subside.

No airport of its size in the country has bounced back from COVID-19 the way Austin-Bergstrom has, buoyed by a growing population in Central Texas and an influx of new companies such as Tesla, Oracle, and Samsung creating thousands of jobs in the region.

At an airport long dominated by Dallas-based Southwest, Fort Worth-based American has added 24 nonstop routes to Austin since November 2019, four times as many as it had before the pandemic. Two years ago, American only flew from Austin to its eight major hubs at airports including DFW International, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami.

