Samsung to Build $17 Billion Chip-Making Factory Near Austin: Report

Samsung is expected to announce Tuesday plans to build a $17 billion chip-making plant in the Williamson County town of Taylor, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to make the announcement confirming the plant during an event at the governor's mansion in Austin at about 5 p.m.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the plant would create about 1,800 jobs with chip production starting in 2024.

For their part of the deal, the WSJ reported Samsung would receive property tax breaks for 10 years.

A deal with the Taylor ISD, KXAN-TV reported, would also grant 24 students internships with Samsung each year.

A global shortage of semiconductor chips has hit automakers and technology companies, among others, hard this year, making it tough for many to bring products to market. The Biden administration has urged companies to onshore manufacturing supply chains, including semiconductor chips.

Samsung has operated a semiconductor plant in North Austin for several decades, with the first plant opening in February 1996. A second fabrication plant was opened in June 2007 and in August 2017 the Samsung Austin Semiconductor (SAS) complex was expanded to include more space for offices and production.