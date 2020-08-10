Mansfield ISD Alters Tech Pickup Plan After Long Lines, Frustration

After long lines and poor organization led to a situation parents dubbed a “disaster” on Friday, Mansfield I-S-D re-attempted technology distribution on Monday.
“Hopefully we will get his stuff today and will be ready for school,” said parent Sharon Gillroy.
Gillroy was among those who waited for hours on Friday and were still unable to get their kid's technology.
“Tensions were high, you know the traffic - it was crazy. We sat for maybe three hours and then I just had to get out of line,” said Gillroy.
On Monday the lines moved quicker, in a statement Mansfield ISD Superintendent Kimberley Cantu said:
“We certainly understand our families’ frustration with the long lines. We’ve spent the last few days listening to parents and devising a new plan to make the process run more smoothly while keeping our students and families safe.”
The district’s new distribution plan now includes five different sites: Center for the Performing Arts, Mansfield High School, Timberview High School, Legacy High School and Vernon Newsom Stadium.
Each school within the district will be assigned to one of the five locations as outlined below.
Center for the Performing Arts
- Summit High School
- Frontier High School
- TA Howard Middle School
- Cross-Timbers Intermediate
- Kenneth Davis Elementary
- Glenn Harmon Elementary
- Charlotte Anderson Elementary
- D.P. Morris Elementary
- Carol Holt Elementary
Mansfield High School
- Mansfield High School
- Brooks Wester Middle School
- Jerry Knight STEM Academy
- Asa Low Intermediate
- Mary Orr Intermediate
- Roberta Tipps Elementary
- J.L. Boren Elementary
- Erma Nash Elementary
- Willie Brown Academy of Young Scholars
- Martha Reid Leadership Academy
Timberview High School
- Timberview High School
- Early College High School
- James Coble Middle
- Della Icenhower Intermediate
- Louise Cabaniss Academy of Young Scholars
- Thelma Jones Elementary
- Janet Brockett Elementary
- Imogene Gideon Elementary
- Dr. Jandrucko Early Learners Academy
Legacy High School
- Legacy High School
- Rogene Worley Middle
- Linda Jobe Middle
- Donna Shepard Leadership Academy
- Nancy Neal Elementary
- Alice Ponder Elementary
- Tarver-Rendon School of Agricultural Leadership
- Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary
Vernon Newsom Stadium
- Lake Ridge High School
- Danny Jones Middle
- Mary Lillard Intermediate
- Anna May Daulton Elementary
- Cora Spencer Elementary
- Judy K. Miller Elementary
- Elizabeth Smith Innovative Learning Academy
- Annette Perry Elementary
EXTENDED PICKUP HOURS
- Monday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (High School Students Only)
- Tuesday - Friday: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.