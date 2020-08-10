Mansfield ISD Alters Tech Pickup Plan After Long Lines, Frustration

After long lines and poor organization led to a situation parents dubbed a “disaster” on Friday, Mansfield I-S-D re-attempted technology distribution on Monday.

“Hopefully we will get his stuff today and will be ready for school,” said parent Sharon Gillroy.

Gillroy was among those who waited for hours on Friday and were still unable to get their kid's technology.

“Tensions were high, you know the traffic - it was crazy. We sat for maybe three hours and then I just had to get out of line,” said Gillroy.

On Monday the lines moved quicker, in a statement Mansfield ISD Superintendent Kimberley Cantu said:

“We certainly understand our families’ frustration with the long lines. We’ve spent the last few days listening to parents and devising a new plan to make the process run more smoothly while keeping our students and families safe.”

The district’s new distribution plan now includes five different sites: Center for the Performing Arts, Mansfield High School, Timberview High School, Legacy High School and Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Each school within the district will be assigned to one of the five locations as outlined below.

Center for the Performing Arts

Summit High School

Frontier High School

TA Howard Middle School

Cross-Timbers Intermediate

Kenneth Davis Elementary

Glenn Harmon Elementary

Charlotte Anderson Elementary

D.P. Morris Elementary

Carol Holt Elementary

Mansfield High School

Mansfield High School

Brooks Wester Middle School

Jerry Knight STEM Academy

Asa Low Intermediate

Mary Orr Intermediate

Roberta Tipps Elementary

J.L. Boren Elementary

Erma Nash Elementary

Willie Brown Academy of Young Scholars

Martha Reid Leadership Academy

Timberview High School

Timberview High School

Early College High School

James Coble Middle

Della Icenhower Intermediate

Louise Cabaniss Academy of Young Scholars

Thelma Jones Elementary

Janet Brockett Elementary

Imogene Gideon Elementary

Dr. Jandrucko Early Learners Academy

Legacy High School

Legacy High School

Rogene Worley Middle

Linda Jobe Middle

Donna Shepard Leadership Academy

Nancy Neal Elementary

Alice Ponder Elementary

Tarver-Rendon School of Agricultural Leadership

Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary

Vernon Newsom Stadium

Lake Ridge High School

Danny Jones Middle

Mary Lillard Intermediate

Anna May Daulton Elementary

Cora Spencer Elementary

Judy K. Miller Elementary

Elizabeth Smith Innovative Learning Academy

Annette Perry Elementary

EXTENDED PICKUP HOURS