Irving ISD Welcomes Students Back to School Monday, Masks Not Required

Irving ISD is welcoming students back to school on Monday.

The district has also made its own decisions on how to move forward with masks, which have been a hotly debated topic in school districts across the country.

On Sunday, Irving ISD announced that it will follow the Texas Supreme Court's decision blocking mask requirements in Dallas County.

It posted a message on social media Sunday night, saying that students, staff and visitors will only be highly encouraged to wear masks on district property and at district events.

The district says although masks are optional, they "trust employees and all other stakeholders to take personal responsibility."

"As a community, we have a shared commitment to protecting not only ourselves but also those around us. Meanwhile, we will continue to keep everyone informed on any developments. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate together during these challenging times," the district said in a statement.

Irving ISD does have a safety plan in place, which includes tracking positive COVID-19 cases on each campus. Those results will be posted on the district's website for parents to check daily.

Anyone who is diagnosed with COVID will be put through a screening process before being allowed back on campus.

When it comes to sanitizing protocols, high traffic areas like classrooms and bathrooms will be disinfected every day and in between class periods.

Bus drivers will wipe down high-touch surface areas between routes. Each bus will be sanitized at a minimum of twice a day with EPA-approved disinfectants. The buses will also be disinfected weekly using a Petra Backpack Fine Mist Sprayer that utilizes EPA-approved disinfectants as well.

Irving ISD will not be offering virtual as an option this year.

For COVID-19 related questions, including reporting of lab-confirmed positive cases, contact Karyn Beauchamp, Director of Clinic Health Services at kbeauchamp@irvingisd.net.