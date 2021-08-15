Texas Supreme Court Blocks Mask Mandates in Dallas, Bexar Counties

Two days after a Dallas appeals court dealt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a legal setback by upholding Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order requiring masks in schools and businesses, the Texas Supreme Court shut the mandate down.

The entirely Republican Texas Supreme Court granted a temporary stay at the request of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday. But hearings on the matter will continue in lower courts as scheduled.

Bexar County, where the county seat is San Antonio, has a hearing Monday, and Dallas County has a hearing on Aug. 24.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins responded to the decision in a tweet.

