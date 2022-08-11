Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts

For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging.

"I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said.

That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox.

"I feel like the kids are suffering because they can't have the snacks they want because a bag of chips costs $5,” Kelly said. “The fruit has gotten more expensive so it's hard to eat healthy."

The No Kid Hungry campaign that aims to fight childhood hunger expects more families may need the free and reduced school lunch programs this year.

"Many families rely on these meals,” No Kid Hungry Senior Program Manager Franco Cruz said. “In some cases, the school meals are the main meals that families depend on for their children. It also provides a huge economic lift for families because their kids can get these meals at their school."

But the federal assistance that made it free to all students during the pandemic is ending.

Now school districts like Fort Worth and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will require families to apply for it and they must meet certain income guidelines.

"We really encourage families to fill out their school meal application with their particular school and see if they qualify for free or reduced meals,” Cruz said. “Even if they think they may not qualify they should still fill out the application to help out their school and they may qualify for other programs as well."

Under a separate program, Dallas ISD will still offer free lunches to all students.

Some parents wish more districts could do the same.

"I think it shouldn't be in just some school systems,” Kelly said. “I think all school systems lunches should be free."

