Duncanville ISD Superintendent Talks Return to In-Person Learning

Duncanville ISD welcomed students for in-person learning Monday.

“There will only be about 30% of the students here, which will help us to keep people spaced out and socially distanced,” Superintendent Marc Smith said during a live interview on NBC 5 Today Monday morning.

Smith also talked about the reality that some students are behind when it comes to the curriculum because of hardships with in-person learning.

“We are aware some students had connectivity issues and some students are behind,” Smith said.

He said the district has a plan in place to get those students up to speed as fast as possible and as safely as possible.

Speaking of safety, he also talked about the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, with up to date numbers on students and teachers who have been infected. Smith also talked about the detailed plan in place in the event in-person learning is no longer safe.

Duncanville ISD is one of several major school districts allowing students to return to the classrooms.