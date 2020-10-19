duncanville isd

Duncanville ISD Superintendent Talks Return to In-Person Learning

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Duncanville ISD welcomed students for in-person learning Monday.

“There will only be about 30% of the students here, which will help us to keep people spaced out and socially distanced,” Superintendent Marc Smith said during a live interview on NBC 5 Today Monday morning.

Smith also talked about the reality that some students are behind when it comes to the curriculum because of hardships with in-person learning.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 17

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

education 52 mins ago

Thousands of North Texas Students Return for In-Person Learning Monday

“We are aware some students had connectivity issues and some students are behind,” Smith said.

He said the district has a plan in place to get those students up to speed as fast as possible and as safely as possible.

Speaking of safety, he also talked about the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, with up to date numbers on students and teachers who have been infected. Smith also talked about the detailed plan in place in the event in-person learning is no longer safe.

Duncanville ISD is one of several major school districts allowing students to return to the classrooms.

This article tagged under:

duncanville isdcoronavirusDallas CountyDuncanville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us