Thousands of North Texas Students Return for In-Person Learning Monday

Monday is a big day for back to school for multiple major school districts in North Texas.

For the first time in the 2020-2021 school year, all students can either return to in-person learning or continue virtually in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The Fort Worth ISD took a phased-in approach and staggered the return of students to class over the past few weeks.

Of the approximately 80,000 students served by the Fort Worth ISD, about half have opted for in-person learning, according to a survey released by the district.

The Duncanville Independent School District will welcome students back into the building for the first time since the start of spring break last March.

Wendy Tate, the principal of Hastings Elementary School in Duncanville ISD, noted that the return to in-person learning has required a lot of flexibility and preparation on behalf of teachers and district staff.

“What I feel really good about is the staff being confident, being kind, and just being careful as a staff to take care of our students,” Tate said. “What I’m not so sure about is what this will look like and feel like for a child. [The students have] been out of school for such a long time. [They] hear everything that is going on. [They] see people wearing masks, but the last time [students were in school they were] able to play with my friends, and so I think that is the biggest piece for me that I need to see, that I’m waiting to see, is how students respond.”

According to information released by the school district, about 30% of Duncanville ISD students will return to the classroom on Monday.

The DeSoto Independent School District will begin phasing students back into district classrooms starting on Monday, beginning with kids in Pre-Kindergarten through Second Grade, as well as Sixth and Ninth graders, and all elementary school-aged special education students.

Tanya Dillard teaches math at McCowan Middle School in the DeSoto ISD. Ahead of the start of in-person learning, Dillard spoke about the change in her routine she has already adopted.

“One thing I am finding myself doing is every day I make sure I take home everything I would need just in case I won’t be back the next day, because we will never know,” Dillard said. “You will get a phone call at night saying, ‘Hey, we have a child who tested positive who is in your second period class, so you are on quarantine for the next 14 days.’ That is likely going to happen at one point during the school year. I don’t see how it’s not going to happen.”

Dillard stressed that she is impressed with the plan that the DeSoto ISD has in place to help support students, educators, and staff in the event of an illness.