Willie Cancels Billy Bob's Show, Cites COVID Concerns

Willie Nelson has canceled several of his upcoming indoor concerts — including an appearance on March 19 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth — “until the COVID situation improves,” according to his publicist.

“The safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” Nelson’s publicist said in a statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

Nelson, 88, has been a proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine 13 months ago in Cedar Park, near Austin.

At some shows last summer, Nelson required protective face coverings, a negative test result or vaccination proof from concert attendees.

