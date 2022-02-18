Willie Nelson

Willie Cancels Billy Bob's Show, Cites COVID Concerns

The 88-year-old said he is canceling several indoor shows ‘until the COVID situation improves'

By Tommy Cummings, The Dallas Morning News

American musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Willie Nelson has canceled several of his upcoming indoor concerts — including an appearance on March 19 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth — “until the COVID situation improves,” according to his publicist.

“The safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” Nelson’s publicist said in a statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

Nelson, 88, has been a proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine 13 months ago in Cedar Park, near Austin.

At some shows last summer, Nelson required protective face coverings, a negative test result or vaccination proof from concert attendees.

