Two North Texan Singers Share About Their Time With Team Blake on ‘The Voice'

Season 23 of "The Voice" was Blake Shelton’s last as a coach.

The veteran has been a part of the show since the beginning coaching many North Texas contestants.

Michael Lee of Fort Worth was already gigging around town before going on season 15 of "The Voice."

“I’ve always been in love with blues and saw music as long as I can remember,” Lee said.

Lancaster native Kevin Hawkins also already had a music career going before trying out for season 22.

“I’ve opened up for Erykah Badu a multitude of times,” Hawkins said. “I’ve done some stuff with K. Michelle and I was on Oprah Winfrey’s WW tour.”

Both knew "The Voice" could give them even more exposure and gave it a shot.

“I had watched it a bunch of times,” Lee said. “So then I turned 30 years old and went and auditioned and to my surprise, I got a chair turn. Then at the very last second Blake Shelton turned around.”

Hawkins was excited to get a chair turn.

“Gwen turned around then John turned around then Camila turned around then Blake turned around and I just kept performing,” Hawkins said. “I was like, OK I’ve got all four.”

Lee said choosing Team Blake was a no-brainer and a perfect fit for his style.

“He’s really good about like taking whatever you are and letting you be you,” Lee said. “He doesn’t try to change you and mold you into something you’re not. He’s really good at helping you grow as an artist.”

Hawkins being more of an R&B singer made a strategic choice with Team Blake.

“Being on Blake’s team that’s where I wanted to be from the jump because like let me put myself in unfamiliar territory,” Hawkins said. “Just so I could push myself to be the best I could be for sure.”

Hawkins and Lee both said it was fun getting to know Shelton personally.

“He’s just so witty even behind the cameras, off the cameras and just having a conversation,” Hawkins said. “He’s just so funny. It’s not for the TV show.”

“He is exactly his persona that is portrayed on TV,” Lee said. “He is the exact person that that is. He is not fake. He is that way on and off the camera.”

They are thankful for the coaching and directions Shelton was able to offer them.

“What Blake helped me with is to not get too weirded out by the big lights and stuff like that,” Lee said. “It’s a very nerve-racking experience to be up there.”

“I loved being on Blake’s team because like he’s been on there since it first started,” Hawkins said. “He has so much knowledge in his direction and everything. It was perfect.”

They know Shelton will be missed, but they wish him well on his next journey as they continue theirs to stardom thanks in part to "The Voice." Both artists have new music coming out.

Follow Kevin Hawkins on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

Follow Michael Lee here, or on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube