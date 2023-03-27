Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift and the Texas Rangers will bring tens of thousands of fans to Arlington this week.

Swift's "Eras Tour" will play three consecutive nights at AT&T Stadium, starting Friday, March 31. Just down the street, the Rangers open their season Thursday at Globe Life Field, with games set for Saturday and Sunday.

So, Arlington Police are urging fans heading to any of the events to come up with a game plan. We've put together a day-by-day guide to events as well as answers to other questions you might have.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

11 a.m.: Parking lots open for Rangers Opening Day.

12 p.m.: Gates open at Globe Life Field.

3:05 p.m.: First pitch.

Friday

2 p.m.: AT&T Stadium Parking lots open for Taylor Swift concert.

4:30 p.m.: Doors open at AT&T Stadium

6 p.m.: Arlington Renegades game begins at Choctaw Stadium.

6:30 p.m.:Taylor Swift concert begins.

Saturday

1 p.m.: Parking lots open for Rangers, gates open for season ticket holders.

1:30 p.m.: Gates open for all fans at Globe Life Field.

2 p.m.: AT&T Stadium Parking lots open for Taylor Swift concert.

3:05 p.m.: Rangers first pitch.

4:30 p.m.: Doors open at AT&T Stadium

6:30 p.m.: Taylor Swift concert begins.

Sunday

2 p.m.: AT&T Stadium Parking lots open for Taylor Swift concert.

3:30 p.m.: Parking lots open for Rangers.

4 p.m.: Gates open at Globe Life Field.

4:30 p.m.: Doors open at AT&T Stadium

6:08 p.m.: Rangers first pitch.

6:30 p.m.: Taylor Swift concert begins.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Arlington Police expect heavy traffic all four days, but fans heading to the stadiums Saturday or Sunday will likely see the most backups.

They recommend planning where you'll park ahead of time, to make sure you take the most direct route.

Drivers may encounter street closures or lane closures on their way in and out of the stadium district.

PARKING

Taylor Swift fans can purchase parking in the AT&T Stadium lots, and will also be able to park in the Rangers non-reserved lots.

Rangers fans can purchase reserved parking in the Globe Life Field parking lots, as well as park in non-reserved lots.

People attending either event should be aware of special events parking restrictions in place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in neighborhoods surrounding the stadiums. Any vehicles parked in a no-parking zone will be towed. Click here to see maps of the special event no parking zones.

RIDESHARE & TAXIS

Taylor Swift concert-goers should expect high demand and potentially long waits for rideshare service over the weekend.

There will be a designated rideshare drop-off and pickup location at Lot 15, which is just west of AT&T Stadium on Randol Mill Road. Arlington Police encourage people to use this location to request rides after the event, because road closures and congestion could keep your driver from reaching you in other areas around the stadium. Police say they will have extra officers on hand at that location to ensure fans waiting for rides feel safe.

Taxi dropoff and pick-up are located outside the gate to the West Plaza, near N. Collins Street and Cowboys Way.

Police say Rangers fans using rideshare services are encouraged to set their dropoff and pick-up locations to Chapman Cutoff, just east of Globe Life Field near Lot C.

AT&T STADIUM BAG POLICIES AND PROHIBITED ITEMS

AT&T Stadium's website has a list of rules for what fans can and cannot bring with them to the stadium, including a ban on portable cellphone chargers. Here's what fans should leave at home:

No clothes or costumes that will block the view of concertgoers around you.

No banners and/or poles.

No signs larger than 11 in. x 17 in.

No selfie sticks.

No lights or battery packs, including portable cellphone chargers and lights on signs.

AT&T Stadium also has strict restrictions on bags and purses, illustrated in the diagram below:

AT&T Stadium Bag Policy

RANGERS BAG POLICY AND PROHIBITED ITEMS

Rangers fans bringing in bags cannot exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8”. All backpacks are banned, with an exception for single pocket drawstring bags.

Coolers of any kind cannot be taken into the stadium.

Fans are allowed to bring outside food if it is sealed into a clear quart-sized plastic bag. Sealed, non-flavored water in a plastic bottle smaller than 1 liter is allowed. Fans are limited to one bag of food and one bottle of water per person.

Exceptions can be made for medical reasons.