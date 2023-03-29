2-Foot Boomstick Burger, Corn Ribs Coming to Globe Life Field for 2023 Rangers Season

In what has become an annual tradition, just ahead of Opening Day the Texas Rangers are previewing specialty food items and other offerings that'll be available for baseball fans attending games at Globe Life Field this season.

This season the team and food service partner Delaware North are debuting The Boomstick Burger, Brisket Croissant, Corn Ribs, a Flamin Hot Cheetos Pretzel, a Pizza Dawwg and a vegan PLT Sandwich. Details on each of the items are below.

The Boomstick Burger: A new take on the iconic 2-foot-long hot dog, this variation features a 2-foot Nolan Ryan Beef patty topped with Texas Chili Company Chili, Rico's Nacho Cheese and Jalapenos, and Crisp Onion Rings - much like the original Boomstick - and served on a fresh-baked brioche bun. Designed to feed up to four people. Available at the Texas 24" stand at Section 132 for $34.99.

Brisket Croissant: Generous pieces of house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket are hand-rolled between layers of buttery croissant dough and baked until golden. Topped with a Sweet Baby Ray's donut-style glaze. Available at the Sweet Baby Rays stand at Sections 3, 123, and 230 for $9.99.

Corn Ribs: Fresh sweet corn on the cob split into finger-lickin' "ribs" - tossed with spicy lime crema and coated with cotija cheese and tajin spice. Available at the concession locations at Sections 3, 121 and 230 for $9.99.

Flamin Hot® Cheetos Pretzel: A pillowy soft Bavaria-style sourdough pretzel dipped in Flamin Hot® Cheetos Cheetle and then coated in crushed Flamin Hot® Cheetos. Available at the concession locations at Section 3, 12, 121, 208 and 233 for $8.99.

Pizza Dawwg: A Texas Chili Company All-Angus Beef hot dog topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni - and then baked to bubbly golden perfection. Available at the concession locations at Sections 3, 133 and 214 for $11.99.

The PLT Sandwich: A vegan twist on a classic sandwich featuring a balsamic-glazed, grilled portabella mushroom topped with bibb lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on fresh-baked vegan bread with vegan mayo. Available at the Visiting Vegan Stand at Section 101 for $14.99.

You don't even have to leave your seat to enjoy the new menu items. The park is expanding mobile ordering to all seats via the MLB Ballpark app. Without missing a pitch, fans can order hot food, snacks and beverages through the app and have them delivered directly to their seat.

If the new menu additions weren't enough, there's Arlington Eats (Section 101) which rotates five popular Arlington restaurants through a shared space on Friday, Saturday and Sunday games. This year The Tin Cup and Cartel Taco Bar are joining Ella B's, Prince Lebanese Grill and Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery. There will also be select premium services offered on weekdays.

Hurtado Barbecue, which was featured at Arlington Eats in 2022, is now the official barbecue partner at Globe Life Field and has a standalone location at Section 141 where they'll serve beef ribs and brisket three ways -- elotes, nachos and sandwiches.

7-Eleven will serve a variety of Slurpee flavors (Sections 101, 205) and Big Bite Pizza (Sections 133, 214).

Express Grill (Sections 108, 124) will be equipped with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One. Express Grill will offer cheeseburgers, hot dogs, brats, sausage, corn dogs, beer, seltzers, soda, chips, water, candies and sundries. Just Walk Out allows customers to enter a store with a card or by hovering their palm over an Amazon One device, grab what they want and then leave without stopping at a checkout stand. Details on how that magic works can be found here.

"We are continuously evaluating our operations and customer insights to understand how we can add even more variety - including with local partners - and bring new levels of convenience for fans at Globe Life Field," said Casey Rapp, Delaware North's general manager at the ballpark. "Between the culinary offerings, bolstered retail selection and new fan-facing technology, there's a lot to be excited about for the upcoming Rangers season."

It's not just food either, there are new merchandise offerings from BaubleBar and Lusso at the team store. The BaubleBar collection of fashion jewelry includes earrings, necklaces and bracelets ranging from $27 to $62. The Lusso collection is "unapologetically fashion-forward fan gear" and includes wearable luxury apparel, handbags and luggage tags ranging from $27 to $350.

Opening Day is Thursday and the Rangers will host the Philadelphia Phillies. The first pitch is at 3:05 p.m. and pregame ceremonies begin at about 2:30 p.m. Details on pregame events can be read here.