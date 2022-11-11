Taylor Swift just added more stops in Texas for her "Eras Tour" in 2023.

This will be her first world tour since the "Reputation Stadium Tour" in 2018, which broke records at the time.

Swift first announced the tour earlier this month, as well as some of the artists who will join her.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" the musician tweeted on Tuesday.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'ERAS TOUR' TEXAS DATES

Instead of two performances at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, Swift will now have three back-to-back-to-back shows in North Texas on March 31, April 1 and April 2.

She also added another performance at NRG Stadium in Houston, with shows on April 21, April 22 and April 23.

WHO IS OPENING FOR TAYLOR SWIFT IN TEXAS?

MUNA and GAYLE are opening up for Swift for her March 31 show at AT&T Stadium. On April 1 & April 2, her opening acts are beabadoobee and GAYLE.

The opening acts for her Houston shows are beabadoobee and Gracie Adams.

WHEN DO TICKETS GO ON SALE FOR TAYLOR SWIFT'S "ERAS TOUR"?

Tickets for the "Eras Tour" go on sale to the public on Nov. 18. There will also be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program "to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans."

The pop star's highly anticipated stadium tour will kick off in March in Glendale, Arizona and run through August.