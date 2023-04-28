Art in the Square Opens for 23rd Annual Festival

On Friday morning, artists pitched their white tents and set up for Art in the Square in Southlake.

"Art just brings everybody together," Art in the Square Event Chair Kathy Talley said. "It doesn't matter what your walk of life, your background, if you're not artistic like me, or if you're very artistic."

The juried 3-day festival has about 200 artists who were selected to have booths.

"Just setting up is the hardest part! If we could just skip this part," Jeribai Andrew-Jaja said with a chef's kiss. "It would be good, haha!"

Andrew-Jaja uses charcoal and ink to make his hyperrealism artwork of animals and people. At a glance, they look so real, they could be photographs.

"I like telling stories using other people as subjects and also animals," Andrew-Jaja said pointing to a piece with an elephant family with orange butterflies. "That is a charcoal drawn entirely, with a touch of color."

Those who attend Art in the Square will notice event t-shirts with sunflowers. That is the art of Niki Gulley, who won a contest to be on this year's event T-shirt.

"Oh my gosh," Gulley said smiling. "It is so cool! I love it! I feel so honored that they picked my painting for the T-shirts."

There are kid zones with face painting and crafts, and stages for entertainment. Art in the Square is a fundraiser for 28 local charities.

"So when you come out and spend your money on food and beverage and you enjoy your time here, you are doing a lot to give back and you're helping us give back," Talley said.

Art in the Square runs through Sunday, April 30.