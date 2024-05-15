$5 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize claimed by Haslet resident

A Haslet resident claimed a $5 million prize-winning ticket from the Texas Lottery's $5,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, bought the prize-winning ticket at Mighty Convenience in Fort Worth. This was the first of four $5 million top prizes that could be won in this game.

The total prize pool for the $5,000,000 Ultimate game is more than $399.2 million.

The $5 million Ultimate ticket is pricier than an average scratch-off, at $50 per ticket. There is a one in 3.64 chance of winning any prize in the game, including break-even prizes.

This resident is not the first North Texan to win big in a scratch-off game. Earlier this year a person won $5 million in the Texas Lottery's Luxe scratch off game.