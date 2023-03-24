Art in the Square 2023

Gather your family and friends and join NBC 5 and The Southlake Women's Club for the 23rd annual, nationally ranked, award-winning Art in the Square, from April 28 - 30 at Southlake Town Square.

At Art in the Square, attendees of all ages will have the chance to see the incredible artwork of 200 juried renowned, emerging, and high school artists. In addition to the amazing artwork, there will also be great music, delicious food, and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

About Art in the Square:

Art in the Square offers a varied cultural experience while providing Southlake Women’s Club an opportunity to serve and support the community, unify its members, and raise funds for local charities. Proceeds benefit 22 charities that help women, children, and families in Northeast Tarrant County.

For more information about the event, Click HERE.

Art in the Square

Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30

Southlake Town Square

285 Grand Avenue

Southlake

FREE Admission and Parking

Click HERE for more information