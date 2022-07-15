All Access Pass is Still Available for Dallas Teenagers

Teenagers in Dallas can still make the most of summer with free admission to 12 attractions.

After starting the summer with 10,000 passes, the city still has 5,000 of its Teen All Access Pass to give away.

Dallas residents ages 13 to 17 can go to any of the city's recreation centers to get their tickets to summer fun. The pass also gives access to up to three family members or friends.

A water park, roller rink, golf and museums are among the venues giving free admission during the month of July.

African American Museum

Bahama Beach Waterpark

City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Public Library

Dallas Zoo

Golf Dallas

Perot Museum

Shakespeare Dallas

Southern Skates Roller Rink

Trinity River Audubon Center

The city's Park and Recreation Department launched the Teen All Access Pass in July 2021. The department issued 7,066 passes to teens and their companions resulting in 14,279 free admissions.

The pass was so popular last summer that the city ran out of passes.

Teenagers can sign up and receive a pass at a City of Dallas recreation center. The teenager must be present and proof of residency is required. Adults are not allowed to pick up a pass on behalf of their teens. A parent/guardian driver's license or teen driver's license/ID is needed to sign up and get a pass.

Find a recreation center here.

The All Access Pass is good through July, which also is National Park and Recreation Month.