Dallas Teens Can Get Free All Access Passes to Select Attractions This Summer

On Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced that they are giving away Teen All Access passes that will allow teens free access to select attractions beginning in July.

In the second year of the Teen All Access program, the City of Dallas will make 10,000 passes available only to Dallas residents on a first-come, first-served basis, the city said.

The city said the Teen All Access Pass provides complimentary admission in July for teens ages 13-17. Individuals can bring up to three friends or family members to 12 signature Dallas museums, the Dallas Zoo, Bahama Beach Waterpark and more.

Starting June 27, teens can obtain a pass at a City of Dallas recreation center. The pass will become active on July 1. The full list of attractions and recreation centers can be found at DallasParks.org.

In the Tuesday press conference, Johnson said that "the Teen All Access is one of [his] favorite programs."

"Through this remarkable partnership, we are allowing children across Dallas to learn and grow during the summer months - while also highlighting our city's outstanding parks, cultural offerings, and entertainment venues."

Dallas Park and Recreation joined with the City of Dallas last year, issuing just over 7,000 passes. This year, three additional partners offering free admission include the African American Museum at Fair Park, Golf Dallas and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Dallas Park and Recreation Director John D. Jenkins is excited about the new partnerships, saying that they "help create more equitable and accessible leisure opportunities for all families and communities."