WaterTower Theatre announces 29th season

For every season, WaterTower Theatre’s 29th season has a show. The Addison theater company’s 2024-2025 season has a seasonal theme, featuring one show for the fall, winter, spring and summer.

“As we enter our 29th season at WaterTower Theatre, what may be described as our summer or “high“ season, we are humbled by the opportunity to share stories of humanity that shed light on every season of life. A new season is upon us…in more ways than one as we approach our 30th year of storytelling. Observing the seasons of life helps us to anticipate and bring forth a new creative aspect that we have learned from our many years past. Storytelling through this lens of insight and wisdom help us, as a community, better understand changes and often reveals that which is eternal. I am pleased to bring to you another beautiful series of stories that I hope will inspire and entertain you while highlighting the beautiful professional theatre makers and artists here in North Texas. Indeed…a story for every season and every person,” said Shane Peterman, WaterTower Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director.

Fall, a season of exploration and laughter, features The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life by Jane Wagner.

Wagner’s ever-timely, iconic one-woman show examines American society, art, and human connectivity and explores the feminist movement. As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play’s guiding conscience for the audience—a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. Under the guidance of this beloved narrator, a role originated by Lily Tomlin, the audience is treated to a mischievously clever observer of the society around her. Lily Tomlin's one-woman tour-de-force won The Drama Desk Award and The New York Drama Critics Circle Award as well as a Tony for Best Actress.

Ashley Puckett Gonzales will direct WaterTower Theatre’s production.

Winter, the season of laughter and celebration, marks the return of The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer.

WaterTower Theatre is reviving this popular co-production with Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth. Audiences clamored to get tickets to the regional premiere of this comedy during the theatre’s 27th season, resulting in a completely sold-out run and record waitlist for audience members who were unable to get tickets.

This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s fun for the whole family.

Harry B. Parker will direct WaterTower Theatre’s production.

Spring, a season of American genius, highlights one of American theater’s masterpieces, Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire.

After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche du Bois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life's harsh realities. Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanley's gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past and ultimately descends into madness. A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams’ most famous work, premiered on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in December 1947 under the direction of Elia Kazan.

WaterTower Theatre welcomes Terry Martin, the theater’s former artistic director, to direct this American classic.

Summer, a season of youthful discovery, includes School of Rock, a musical based on the Paramount movie by Mike White with the book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-nominated smash hit musical premiered on Broadway in 2015. Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? Lloyd Webber produced the stage musical on Broadway and in the West End, penning 14 new numbers for the show, which additionally features all of the original songs from the movie. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock – The Musical, with its sensational live kids’ rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.

For WaterTower Theatre’s production, JC Schuster will direct and choreograph, with Alli Betsill as associate director and choreographer and Cody Dry as music director.

The theater has not announced exact dates for its season. Season tickets are currently on sale and available for $169 per person until June 1, when prices will increase to $179 per person. To purchase or renew season tickets, visit WaterTower Theatre's website, call the theater’s box office at (972) 450-6232, or email the theater at boxoffice@watertowertheatre.org. Single tickets are $49 and will go on sale for non-subscribers late summer 2024.

