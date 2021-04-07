‘TODAY' Celebrates National Walking Day at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

April 7, 2021, is National Walking Day and TODAY chose Klyde Warren Park in Dallas as their backdrop to celebrate.

Dallas fitness influencer and owner of RAW Fitness Destiny Monroe, AKA Destiny Nicole, was in the park showing people fun and easy ways to get fit with five ways to spruce up your daily walk.

Monroe, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, knows what it means to stay physically and mentally fit. The Army veteran brings drive and encouragement to her online workouts.

“It’s all about making the time for yourself every day to reach your fitness goals, no matter what,” Monroe said.