Ditch the Resolutions, Pick Up a Lifestyle, Says Dallas Army Vet and Personal Trainer

Destiny Monroe is a U.S. Army veteran who served eight years for her country. Now, she is a software programmer, implementation specialist and a certified personal trainer with her own brand called Raw Fitness.

Monroe parlayed the discipline she learned in the army into a new life of inspiring others, such as her tens of thousands of social media followers to get healthy.

“It’s really about a transformation from the inside out and realizing there are no quick fixes,” Monroe said. “The beginning of the year comes and people start talking about resolutions and how they want to be a new person. You have to think of it being more than that. It’s not just a resolution for now, but it has to be a lifestyle change so you can maintain it.”

Monroe said it’s about mental and physical health to get you to where you want to be and being intentional about it.

“Write down encouraging words on sticky notes and put them on your bathroom mirror. That has helped me so much through any type of journey I am going through. Whether it’s mentally or physically,” Monroe said. “You also have to dedicate yourself to it. Be persistent. Set three alarms if you have to to make sure you get up and get moving before you get your day started.”

She also had words of wisdom for people who say they don’t have time to workout.

“If you set it as a priority, you will find the time. I will never understand when people say they don’t have time for this, but I have time for that. Health should always be your priority,” Monroe said.

Destiny’s favorite smoothie recipe:

1/2 cup - Blueberries

1/2 cup - Blackberries

1/2 cup - Raspberries

1 cup - Spinach leaves

Protein powder of your choosing

Water-Based (can use Almond or Soy milk)

Ice Cubes (if you want it to be extra cold)

Destiny's carrot juice with a twist recipe: