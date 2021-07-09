We're barely a few weeks into summer, but the flavor masterminds at Oreo are ready to skip ahead to fall.

On Thursday, the cookie brand unveiled its latest limited-edition flavors, and we are dreaming of crisp, cool days.

Up first are Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies, which will hit store shelves this month, according to Best Products. The sweet treat is made with a chocolate Oreo cookie, stuffed with two layers of caramel and brownie-flavored filling, and coated with a light dusting of salt on the top.

Then next month, Oreo is also launching a new Apple Cider Donut cookie, according to Best Products, and they're made with Golden Oreos and an apple cider-flavored filling. Both limited-edition flavors will be available wherever Oreo cookies are sold and while supplies last.

Woke up feeling like dropping some news. New flavor announcement coming @ 12pm. pic.twitter.com/WoWFzxyycE — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) July 8, 2021

This is not the first time the brand has experimented with new flavors. The cookie company has released several limited-edition cookies in recent years. In March, Oreo dropped a Strawberry Frosted Donut flavor that came with a double layer of strawberry and doughnut-flavored filling.

In January, Oreo revealed the "Brookie-O," a limited-edition flavor that had three layers of brownie, cookie dough and original Oreo filling. Oreo also released two other flavors the same month: Java Chip, which featured a coffee-flavored filling with mini chocolate chips, and a new take on the limited-edition Chocolate Hazelnut cookie that was first released in 2018.

Other notable releases in recent months include gluten-free Oreos and Lady Gaga-themed cookies, which were released in December 2020.

The collaboration was inspired by Gaga's sixth album Chromatica and the pink-colored Golden Oreos had a green filling and were stamped with several Chromatica-inspired cookie embossments.

