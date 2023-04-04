‘Love U,' Taylor Swift Thanks North Texas After ‘Wildest Three Nights in Arlington'

After three nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington playing to more than 210,000 fans, pop superstar Taylor Swift tweeted thanks to North Texas as she headed out on the next leg of her Eras world tour.

"Just had the wildest three nights in Arlington, TX. So proud to be the first artist to play 3 nights at AT&T Stadium & basically just wanted to say I'm counting down the seconds til we hit the stage in Tampa next week. Love u mean it seriously wow," Swift said on Twitter.

During each concert, Swift played a 44-song set that lasted more than three hours and covered the various eras of her 17-year musical career. The show was broken down into blocks, where she would play a series of songs from each album, ending with her most recent release "Midnights." There was no intermission and the only breaks were to allow for quick costume and set changes.

Swift's stage ran nearly the length of AT&T Stadium and included a screened dancing platform in the middle that was raised and lowered through the show. The platform was also a display, showing images relevant to that "era's" production.

Swift's transitions from one era to another were aided by hidden doors in the stage's floor where she could be lowered gracefully below, or as in another case, allow her to dive into the stage and disappear. In the latter example, the singer then showed up as a projection on the stage floor, appearing to swim the length of the stage before she reemerged on the other end behind a wave, dressed for a new era and climbing into a cloud.

One of the highlights for Arlington fans was Swift swaying and twirling toward the end of her long stage and then kneeling down in front of popular street performer Jaylan Ford. Ford, who has long said Swift is in heavy rotation on his playlist when he dances on the sidewalk along S. Cooper Street, continued dancing Sunday as Swift passed him her hat during a performance of 22 -- a song which includes the lyric "Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we're 22."

Next up for Swift are three dates in Tampa before a return to Texas for three dates in Houston later this month. The U.S. leg of the Eras tour runs through the summer, ending with five dates in Los Angeles.