Taylor Swift Gives Popular Arlington Sidewalk Dancer Her Hat From '22'

Here's a really cool moment from the Taylor Swift weekend in Arlington.

Jaylan Ford, well known in Arlington for putting on a good show while dancing along the sidewalk along South Cooper Street in front of The Parks Mall, loves to dance and make people feel good.

After learning he'd hoped to attend one of Swift's three shows in Arlington, some of his fans rallied together and raised money to buy him a ticket to Sunday night's concert.

In front of more than 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium, Swift swayed and twirled over to where Ford was dancing at the end of her long stage and gave him the hat she wore during a performance of 22 -- a song which includes the lyric "Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we're 22."

The moment was recorded by fans including Madison Murrah who shared a video of the moment with NBC 5.

As Taylor bent down to give Ford the hat, he kept on dancing.

After the show, on Facebook Ford said he couldn't sleep after Swift gifted him the autographed hat.

In an interview with NBC 5 in February, Ford said Swift is on heavy rotation when he's dancing on the street and that he's a Swiftie for life.