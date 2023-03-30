Selfie Spot! Arlington Installs ‘Taylor Swift Way' Street Sign Outside AT&T Stadium

Arlington is setting up a selfie spot where Taylor Swift fans can create their own Instagram moment outside AT&T Stadium.

The world-famous singer is bringing her Eras tour to Arlington for three shows starting Friday night and running through Sunday night.

In honor of the shows, the city said they are ceremoniously renaming the street outside the stadium as Taylor Swift Way and tweeted photos of the sign being installed at the intersection of Randol Mill Road and Collins Street on Thursday afternoon.

That's where the city is inviting fans to pose for photos with the sign with AT&T Stadium in the background.

The city hasn't yet said what they plan to do with the sign after the Eras tour leaves Arlington for Tampa on Sunday night.

That’s not the only photo opportunity for Swifties, the city said. They are also bathing the four-story steel sculptures in front of City Hall in red light from Friday through Sunday. Arlington Mayor and Swiftie Jim Ross has declared the concert weekend Taylor Swift Weekend and plans to present her with a key to the city.

Elsewhere in Arlington, the city's animal services department is holding an adoption special this weekend honoring the famous cat mom. Residents taking part in The Eras Adoption Special can take home a new best friend for $40 in honor of Swift’s 40 Top 10 Hits. VIP pets have a $9 adoption fee in honor of Swift’s nine No. 1 Hits. Click here for more details.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR COLLECTION

Later this summer, the Arlington Museum of Art will debut an exclusive exhibition focusing on the evolution of the icon’s artistic expression.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection, presented by the HELP Center for LGBT Health, will open Saturday, June 3 and run through Sept. 24. Details are at the link.