George Strait Bringing Two Shows to Fort Worth This Fall

The King of Country Music is bringing two shows to Fort Worth this November.

Dickies Arena tweeted the announcement Friday morning, saying George Strait would play the stadium on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18. Opening for Strait will be singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Strait is touring over the summer, playing stadiums in Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, Tennessee and Florida. The dates for Fort Worth are the only Texas dates on his calendar this year.

Strait was the first act to hold a concert at the venue when it opened in 2019. He played two dates at Dickies Arena in November 2022 with Tenille Townes.

Over his 30-plus-year career, Strait has accumulated an unmatched 60 no. 1 singles and is behind only Elvis and The Beatles when it comes to the number of platinum or multi-platinum albums. He's the only artist to have a Top 10 hit every year for three decades. Strait recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

In 2014, Strait shattered the North American indoor concert attendance record by drawing 104,793 concert-goers to his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.