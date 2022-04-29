George Strait Headed Back to Dickies Arena With 2 Shows This Fall

The king of country music, George Strait, is bringing two shows back to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena this fall.

Strait was the first act to hold a concert at the venue when it opened in 2019.

The upcoming shows are for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at 8 p.m. Strait will be joined by special guest Tenille Townes.

Over his 30-plus-year career, Strait has accumulated an unmatched 60 no. 1 singles and is behind only Elvis and The Beatles when it comes to the number of platinum or multi-platinum albums. He's the only artist to have a Top 10 hit every year for three decades. Strait recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

In 2014, he shattered the North American indoor concert attendance record by drawing 104,793 concert-goers to his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on May 13. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.