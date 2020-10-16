Denton's North Texas Fair and Rodeo Starts This Weekend

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton starts Friday with thousands expected to attend the 9-day event. And as COVID remains on the top of everyone's minds, organizers of the fair and rodeo say they are doing everything they can to keep people safe.

The fair's executive director, Glenn Carlton, says they are complying with all local and state orders when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing.

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo has called Denton home for 92 years now. Officials postponed the event, usually held in the heat of August, back in July to start this weekend because of the pandemic. It’s now scheduled to run Oct. 16 – 24.

The rodeo arena will welcome patrons at up to 50% capacity, and people are being asked to wear masks if they can't properly socially distance at outdoor activities and events.

Carlton says they have taken 15,000 square feet of concert space and turned it into 90,000 square feet, so people can comfortably enjoy the fair at a safe distance.

"If you can't social distance, you need to be wearing your mask unless you're eating or drinking. There are exemptions to children, medical conditions, but it's pretty much like if you were running around town. You just need to respect others and wear your mask," said Carlton. "But with that being said, we've added some great social distancing areas, where we've got big video boards up, we've got sound there. You're welcome to bring lawn chairs, and blankets, in a nice grassy lawn area, and enjoy the rodeo and the concerts on two big screens."

Masks are required indoors.

There are still tickets available for the 9 day fair and rodeo.

ONLINE: https://www.ntfair.com/