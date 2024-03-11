The Nasher Sculpture Center is known for its collection of serious modern and contemporary art. This week, there's an element of whimsy as the Dallas Yarn Bombers wrap trees in the sculpture garden in brightly colored scarves and blankets.

'The knitting looks so wonderful as it goes up the branches," Dallas Yarn Bombers 'Head Knit Wit' Sally Ackerman said. "If these sculptures could talk, I think they would say this is makin' my day!"

The Dallas Yarn Bombers started their yarn installation on Monday and will finish on Tuesday. The yarn art installation is for spring break week when younger visitors will be at the Nasher Sculpture Center.

"We wanted to have a theme running through the craziness," Ackerman said pointing out the striped and textured pieces. "It's just joyful!"

"Oh my gosh," Nasher Sculpture Center Curator of Education Anna Smith said. "It just feels so familiar. I grew up with lots of sweaters, knitted blankets with my family, and it just feels like a hug right here in the garden!"

"Yeah, you can be a tree hugger every day," Ackerman said. "But it's especially fun when they're cozy and warm and beautiful!"

The Dallas Yarn Bombers installation at the Nasher will debut on March 13, which is 13 years to the day from Ackerman's first yarn bomb.

"We've come a long way from when I knitted a little sweater for a fire hydrant and put it out in front of my library and my husband drove the getaway car," Ackerman said laughing. "This is huge! It's the Nasher."

The Dallas Yarn Bombers are creating a little spring break escape right here at home.

"I guess people need it because it just makes 'em feel happy," Ackerman said.

The Nasher Sculpture Center is offering free admission during spring break. For details click here. This Friday is also Midnight at the Nasher, with free concerts and the movie, Barbie.