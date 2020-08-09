Dallas Museum of Art, Other Downtown Museums Announce Plans to Reopen

After being closed to the public in mid-March, the Dallas Museum of Art and Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will both open to the public on Aug. 14, the museums announced Sunday.

The Nasher Sculpture Center also announced its plans to open Aug. 20 in a joint statement of six downtown Dallas museums that also includes the Crow Museum of Asian Art, Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The Crow Museum will open on Sept. 18, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza will open in mid-September and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has not yet confirmed a reopening date.

"We have all been working together since our closures in March to prepare for the days when we can safely welcome visitors again," the museums said in the statement. "The past five months have been times of significant change. As cultural institutions, we each recognize our unique roles as places for visitors to find solace, joy, and connection. We are excited to finally reopen our spaces to the community."

The museums had originally planned to reopen in early July, but a spike in COVID-19 cases caused the Dallas Arts district museums to postpone their reopenings.

After those postponed reopenings, a group of 51 Dallas arts and cultural organizations announced a uniform set of COVID-19 safety standards, referenced as the "Dallas Arts and Culture Reopening Guidelines."

Under their reopening guidelines, all visitors are required to wear face masks.

The Dallas Museum of Art will be open to a maximum of 200 visitors at a time on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is free, but tickets for two-hour periods must be booked ahead of time.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Nasher Sculpture Center will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets must be booked in advance as well.

For more information about the reopenings and safety guidelines, visit the guidelines here.