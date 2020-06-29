Perot, Other Downtown Dallas Museums Pause Reopening Plans Due to COVID-19

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science paused its plans to reopen in early July due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and the recent rollback of Texas' reopening phases.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum also decided to pause its plans to reopen on July 8, it said in a joint statement issued by a group of downtown Dallas museums that include the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, and The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.

Both museums have been closed since March.

"Though we have created rigorous guidelines and best practices to ensure that we reopen the museums safely and protect our staff and visitors, we are part of a larger community," the statement said. "We believe it is important to support Governor Abbott's, Mayor Johnson's and Judge Jenkins' appeals for Texans to stay home, if at all possible, to be good community partners and neighbors."

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's current reopening plan, museums are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

In Fort Worth, museums have already begun reopening, including the Kimbell Art Museum and Amon Carter Museum, which opened on June 19 and 20, respectively.