The Blue Angels are in North Texas ahead of the "Wings Over Cowtown" airshow at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth this weekend.

The U.S. Navy's precision flight demonstration squadron last flew over North Texas to honor frontline workers during the pandemic.

The airshow's Facebook page says the Blue Angels are returning to NAS JRB Fort Worth for the first time since 2016.

The Blue Angels are one of several airshow performers, and one of the pilots says the performances are a perfect opportunity to spark interest in aviation and maybe inspire the next generation of airmen.

"I always go back to when I was six years old, watching the Blue Angels fly in Annapolis, Maryland. That sparked my interest. And, you know, here this weekend, we're going to have young kids in the crowd that are going to watch the Blue Angels, watch the other performers, and hopefully that sparks their same interest," said Thomas Zimmerman, also known as Blue Angel No. 6.

The Blue Angels will practice again on Friday and the Wings Over Cowtown airshow is on Saturday and Sunday.

The show is free, but all vehicles must have a parking pass to be allowed onto the base or at Ridgmar Mall to ride the shuttle. There are 8,000 parking spaces available on base and 3,500 spots with free shuttles at the mall.

The parking pass is free and can be reserved online.

Walkups, bicycles, taxis and ride-shares are not allowed.

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day, the first performance is at 11 a.m. The Blue Angels are the show closer each day from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.