Blue Angels to Salute North Texas Frontline Workers With Flyover on Wednesday

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly above North Texas on Wednesday to honor health care workers and first responders on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

The Wednesday flyover was first announced Monday morning by U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (TX-12) and later confirmed on social media by the Blue Angels.

Granger's announcement says the flyover will occur in Fort Worth at 11 a.m and last roughly 35 minutes. The Blue Angels say further details and times will be revealed on Tuesday.

“I’m proud to partner with the Navy to bring the Blue Angels to Fort Worth, showcasing our community’s deep appreciation to the brave doctors, nurses, first responders, and essential workers on the frontlines of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus," Granger said in a statement on her website.

“These are unexpected, unprecedented times, but I know our community and country will emerge stronger than before. I’m proud to bring this display of national unity and support for those keeping our communities safe to Texas 12.”

The Blue Angels last week flew over Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

