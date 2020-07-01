4th of July Events Across North Texas: See What's Canceled and What's Not

If you are still trying to decide what to do to celebrate Independence Day and how your city is handling its July 4th celebration in 2020, NBCDFW.com has you covered.

Many cities that didn't cancel their Independence Day fireworks have asked their residents to view the show from the safety of their homes or vehicles in drive-in viewing locations. Others have moved their celebrations completely online or postponed shows until Veterans Day.

(This list is organized first by the status of the celebration, then by date, then by city name, in alphabetical order)

July 4:

Denton:

4th of July Virtual Parade in Denton

10 a.m.

Broadcast live on Facebook

Fort Worth:

Fort Worth's Fourth

9:20 p.m.

Viewable from "the comfort of your home, backyard or balcony." No public access at Panther Island Pavilion.

An annual fireworks extravaganza in Fort Worth will go on as scheduled this Independence Day, but there will be some modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frisco:



Frisco Freedom Fest

9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas parking lots available to the public for viewing. Fireworks will also be streamed live on FriscoTexas.gov. All patrons are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

Granbury:



Fireworks Extravaganza

9:45 p.m.

No central location. Fireworks can be seen in a large portion of the county.

Grapevine:



38th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

9:30 p.m.

Lake Grapevine (Parking with a fee offered at Oak Grove Park, Rockledge Park and other locations)

No walk-in traffic allowed. Boat traffic only allowed at the Dove Loop Ramp and at the softball fields. Face masks required.

Show will be streamed on Facebook channels: @GrapevineTX @CityOfGrapevine @GoGrapevineTX for all those that want to watch from the comfort of their own home.

Hudson Oaks:



Boomin' 4th

Livestream with live music starts at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Streamed live (link to be posted before show starts on July 4).

Fireworks can be viewed from "all over our city."

Irving



Independence Day Celebration

8:30 p.m.

Streamed live on the City of Irving's YouTube and Facebook pages

Keller



Fourth of July Virtual Bike Parade

12 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Streamed live on the City of Keller's Facebook page

McKinney



Red, White, and BOOM!

Drive-through parade from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Fireworks to start at 9:30 p.m.

Best viewing area: Up to 4 miles away from the McKinney Soccer Complex

No parking or pedestrian traffic will be allowed at the Craig Ranch Soccer Complex

Plano



All-American 4th

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Streamed live on the City of Plano Facebook page

Encouraging people to view the fireworks from their own homes, vehicles or neighborhoods

Rockwall:



4th of July Parade

9:30 a.m.

Begins at Wilkinson-Sanders stadium



4th of July Fireworks

8:00 p.m.

Best viewing areas are Harry Myers Park, Dobbs Elementary Tuttle Athletic Complex and the Rockwall ISD Admin Building.

The Colony:



Liberty by the Lake Fireworks

9:30 p.m.

The vicinity of The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks

Encouraged to watch from "the safety and comfort of your car"

Trophy Club:



Fourth of July Fireworks Show

9:30 p.m.

Independence Park

Nearby parking map available here. Health department advised those who attend fireworks to stay in their vehicle.

Postponed/Rescheduled:

Burleson:

4th of July Celebration

November 7th

Chisenhall Sports Complex, 500 Chisenhall Park Ln

Carrollton:



July 4 Community Fireworks Display

November

Josey Ranch Lake

Crowley:



Annual Celebration of Freedom

Sept. 5

Bicentennial Park

Canceled:

Bedford - 2020 4thFest

Coppell - Party in the Park, Parade Down Parkway

Dallas - Fair Park Fourth

DeSoto/Lancaster - 4th of July Celebration

Duncanville - Independence Day Celebration

Farmers Branch - Independence Day Celebration

Farmersville - Sparks of Freedom

Flower Mound - 2020 Independence Fest

Garland - Star-Spangled Spectacular

Grand Prairie - Lone Star and Stripes Fireworks

Greenville - Wells Fargo Red, White & Blue Festival

Haltom City - Tarrant County Family 4th Celebration

Highland Park - Park Cities July 4th Parade

Hurst - Stars & Stripes

Lake Cities - 4th of July Celebration

Lancaster/DeSoto - 4th of July Celebration

Mesquite - Summer Sizzle

North Richland Hills - Tarrant County Family 4th Celebration

Park Cities - July 4 Parade and Goar Park Celebration

Richardson - Family 4th Celebration

Rockwall - Fireworks on Main

Trophy Club - Children's Patriot Parade