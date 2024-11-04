Holiday Hits on 2024: 5 hottest toys

This year’s holiday hits include something for everyone. From the young to the young at heart, to family game night and so much more. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht has a list of five of the hottest toys of the holiday season.

MS RACHEL SPEAK AND SING DOLL (SPIN MASTER)

The touch-activated Ms. Rachel Speak and Sing Doll plays words, phrases and music from the hit Ms. Rachel videos to encourage early speech development for babies. Inspired by Ms. Rachel’s popular baby and toddler videos, this toy is made with love to support learning for littles.

Ages: 6 months to 3+ years

MSRP: $29.99

IMAGINEXT STAR WARS DARTH VADER BOT (MATTEL)

Action-packed galactic adventures await with this towering Darth Vader robot toy, which features cool lights, families character and battle sounds and lots of kid-controlled action. It also has a hidden disc launcher, an awesome Force-inspired launcher and the former Jedi Knight’s iconic Lightsaber accessory that really lights up, the Vader Bot helps set the scene for endless Star Wars-inspired stories.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $149

BE LOVED BABIES (IMC TOYS)

Kids can engage in pretend play by squeezing their cheeks, cuddling them and more. Their slightly weighted and soft realistic-textured body makes them more lifelike than any other doll. Each doll is dressed in an adorable outfit with a matching headband and comes complete with a pacifier and feeding bottle.

Ages: 18 months+

MSRP: $26.99

MIRACULOUS PARIS HEROEZ PLAYSET (PLAYMATES TOYS)

Paris is the city of lights, love and Ladybug. Transform the world’s most recognizable landmark into a Miraculous playset—perfect for your favorite Parisian horses and fashion dolls. The Miraculous Paris Heroez Playset stands at a massive four feet tall with three levels of play, a working elevator and a zipline.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $149.99

REAL FX DISNEY STITCH (WOW! STUFF)

Standing 18 inches tall, this unique animatronic Stitch boasts over 100 action and sound combinations, creating lifelike interactions. Dual Play technology blends animatronics with puppetry, resulting in a soft and cuddly character with hand-controlled actions.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $79.99