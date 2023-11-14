Holiday Hits of 2023: STEM Toys

In this year’s Holiday Hits, The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht shows us some toys that are great for enhancing a child’s cognitive ability in science, technology, engineering, and math.

SPACE ROVER DELUXE CODING ACTIVITY SET (LEARNING RESOURCES), $69.99

The set challenges kids to code their space rover through customizable mazed and send their rover out to grab magnetic space rocks, avoid rough terrain, get the astronaut and save the day, all while learning simple push-button coding. It includes the coding rover, astronaut, flag space rocks and obstacles, 16 maze tiles, 20 coding cards and a full-color mission handbook.

Ages: 4+

SNAP CIRCUITS – GREEN ENERGY (ELENCO), $104.99

Kids can have fun learning the basics of electronics and alternative energy by exploring clear energy concerts like electric cars, windmills and hand-generated power. It features more than 125 projects and 45 parts.

Ages: 8+

PROFESSOR MAXWELL’S VR ATLAS (ABACUS) $34.95

Kids can explore points of interest, landmarks and work wonders in augmented and virtual reality. The set includes 30 pieces laded with projects and activities to inspire tangible play, while discovering cities, cultures, food, currency and language from all over the world. Includes a scratch map, CD puzzles, a passport with stamps and more.

Ages: 8+

AIR TOOBZ (FAT BRAIN TOYS), $139.95

Air Toobz uses a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes. Encourage spatial reasoning, creativity, experimentation, problem-solved and STEM learning. The rechargeable battery gives one hour of runtime on full speed, three hours on half speed and it plugs into a wall outlet to recharge.

Ages: 3+

MAGIC ADVENTURES TELESCOPE (LEAPFROG), $99.99

Young astronomers can focus on the moon at night or nature during the day with up to 110-times zoom on this real telescope. Activate more than 100 amazing videos and images, courtesy of NASA and the European Space Agency that deepen space knowledge by exploring the solar system, the moon, star life cycles, constellations and so much more.

