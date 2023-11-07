Holiday Hits of 2023: Hottest Toys

They are being called the "hot toys" of the holiday season for 2023. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is showing us the toys that are expected to be in high demand this year.

BEAST LAB (MOOSE TOYS), $79.99

This is an interactive playset that has kids creating their own monster! They can add ingredients to the chamber and watch the beast come alive. Every time the experiment is created, the beast continues to evolve.

Ages: 5+

POKEMON TCG: SCARLET AND VIOLET -- 151 ELITE TRAINER BOX (THE POKEMON CO.), $49.99

This special expansion features the original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region, but completely reimagined. It's a great gift for trainers looking to upgrade their love of the Pokemon brand. 151 features booster packs, rare style promo cards and accessories.

Ages: 6+

SWITCH & GO 3-IN-1 RESCUE REX (VTECH), $42.99

Kids can combine the fire truck, the rescue copter and electronic police car into a T-Rex that is more than 20 inches long. The speedy police car features, lights, an animated driver and phrases. There are also digital effects for added fun.

Ages: 4+

SESAME STREET ELMO SLIDE (JUST PLAY), $49.99

This interactive plush toy teaches kids to dance and move. This fun loving pal gives dance instructions in English and in Spanish with just the flip of a switch. The 14-inch Elmo is basically playing a re-imagined game of Simon Says with lots of dance moves in between.

Ages: 2+

FISHER-PRICE LAUGH AND LEARN MIX & MEARN DJ TABLE (MATTEL), $49.99

Little music players can work on their fine motor skills with this kiddie turn table that actually grows with your child. There are three, smart stages of learning and the legs transform as your child grows. The set is complete with a turn-table, piano keys and speakers for lasting fun.

Ages: 9MOS+