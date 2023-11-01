Holiday Hits of 2023: Toys for Every Budget

Whether you’re working with a budget this holiday season, or you are ready to splurge, there is something for everyone in this year’s hottest toys. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht unveiled her favorite toys for any price range.

FLAT2FAST CARD RACERS (LUKI LAB), $5.99

Get ready, set , launch! Flat2Fast Card Racers transform from cards to superfast racing cars with the press of a button.

Ages: 5+

MINI BRANDS SERIES 5 (ZURU), $7.49

Mini Brands are the real brands that fit in your hand. There are more than 90 of your favorite brands to collect, including ultra-rare frozen moments and new Mini Minis, even smaller than the Mini brands. Collect them all to create your own mini shopping world.

Ages: 3+

THE FRESH BEATS COLLECTION (WORLD OF EPI), $17.99

These high-fashion Fresh Beats dolls have custom-blended skin tones and premium rooted hair with authentic textures. The dolls embrace diverse personalities with their stage-ready fashions, reflecting each doll’s unique sense of style. Standing 10 inches tall with 11 points of articulation, each doll reflects the confidence that all children have when encouraged to be their true selves.

Ages: 4+

COCOMELON PEEK-A-BOO JJ (JAZWARES), $24.99

It’s time to play every little one’s favorite playtime game with Peek-A-Boo JJ! Press JJ’s foot to start the fun and sing along to a clip of the fan-favorite song, “Peek A Boo!” The toy is inspired by the hit show and makes the perfect gift for every CoComelon fan.

Ages: 18 MOS+

CRY BABIES NEWBORN (IMC TOYS), $34.99

Introducing the all new Cry Babies Newborn baby doll. Watch as kids become parents to their doll and learn how to care for and nurture their newborn with the six included surprises and accessories. Coney and Molly cry real tears and will also calm down when given their pacifier.

Ages: 18 MOS+