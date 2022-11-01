Holiday Hits 2022, Week 1: Hot Toys of 2022

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is highlighting some of the hottest toys of 2022.

LEVEL UP GAMING CHAIR (by Vtech)

This interactive gaming tablet teaches letters, numbers, animals and music with gaming sound effects. Little kids can feel like big kids with this little gamer chair. Take newbies to the next level of learning with activities that help kids progress from letters and phonics to words and meanings on a tablet that turns gaming time into learning time.

The portable tablet easily detaches from the tray.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Ages: 18 MOS+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart and Target

DISNEY’S JUNIOR ALICE’S WONDERLAND BAKERY ALICE & MAGICAL OVEN SET (by Just Play)

This toy shares the adventures of Alice and her friends, most of whom are descendants of beloved characters from Disney’s 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland. The Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Alice and Magical Oven Set adds a cup of imaginative fun to kitchen playtime. Alice invites little bakers to build fantastical stackable cakes in her magical oven.

Kids can press the Wonder Whirl button to watch the cakes magically spin, and hear the sound effects of Alice’s cute phrases. The two mix-and-match stackable layer cakes, pot, two sparkly spice jars and spatula provide hours of story-filled play.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

MONSTER JAM MONSTER GARAGE (by Spin Master)

The mega-sized Monster Jam Garage playset lets kids display and store up to 20 Monster Jam trucks. There are lights and sounds included bringing playtime to life.

Kids can practice stunts with the five-level kid-powered ratcheting elevator to lift Monster Jam trucks to new spots.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: major retailers

AKEDO ULTIMATE TRIPLE TAG ARENA (by Moose Toys)

Each player can battle with up to three Akedo Warriors at the same time. There’s also a new triple strike controller with switch strike action that allows players to rotate and tag or switch between three warriors throughout the epic battle.

The three warriors from each side join the action-packed clash until one by one they are taken out by their opponent landing the signature Akedo split strike blow, splitting the warrior in half! Includes electronic lights and 40 sound effects.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

AIRTITANS JURASSIC WORLD MASSIVE ATTACK T-REX R/C (by Jakks Pacific)

This six-foot-tall inflatable dinosaur fully inflates in 20 seconds. It features 2.4 GHz of full-function control with a rechargeable battery. Includes a remote control and can be switched to attack mode for uncontrollable fun.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $129.99

Available: major retailers