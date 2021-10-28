Holiday Hits 2021, Week 1: Hottest Toys of the Year

Supply chain issues and shortages are threatening holiday gift-giving, according to industry experts. The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht has some ideas on the hottest toys of the season, and she says you have to get them as soon as you can to avoid shipping delays or not being able to find the toy at all.

MAGIC MIXIES by MOOSE

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Magic Mixies brings to life the wonder of real magic. It includes a sparkly cauldron, magic wand, potion ingredients and everything need to create a magical creature. Magic Mixies is an interactive experience with two “species” and two colors to reveal.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $69.99

Available: Amazon, Target Walmart, HEB, Nebraska Furniture Mart

KIDIZOOM PRINT CAM by VTECH

Kids can click an print instantly with the KidiZoom Print Cam. It includes paper roll that can print up to 80 images. When the paper is gone, refill packs are available, but sold separately.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $74.99

Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

SQUISHMALLOWS FOOD SQUAD by JAZWARES

The Squishmallows squad of collectible characters are like no other plush toys. They make great couch pals, pillows, bedtime buddies and travel companions. There are several to collect including Tex the Taco, Bernardo the Burrito and Clara the Ice Cream Sunday.

Ages: 0+

MSRP: $2.99-59.99

Available: Squishmallows.com, Amazon, and other specialty retailers

Blue’s Clues and You Cook Along Pretend Kitchen Play Set by JustPlay

This playset has everything kids need to serve up some fun and inspires hours of interactive play featuring a recipe notebook that gives clues to help little chefs cook different recipes. It also features a play stove that makes realistic noises.

Ages:3+

MSRP:$59.97

Available: Walmart

HEXMODS PROSERIES ELITE RACEWAY by HEXBUG

There are so many combinations for the body style of your car. Kids can build their own track and configuration with more than 20 feet of connectable barrier and hits speeds of up to 18mph. Batteries are required.