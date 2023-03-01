Kiss ‘End of the Road' Farewell Tour Includes Texas Show

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band's 17-date North American tour kicks off in October at the Moody Center in Austin before heading to California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland.

The stop in Austin on Oct. 29 is the only Texas stop on the farewell tour, which culminates in the band's famous hometown venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

"Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include "Rock and Roll All Nite," "I Was Made for Lovin' You" and "Detroit Rock City."

Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com. Fan presales start March 6.